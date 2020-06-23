Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta cancelled for the year 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KFDA) - The 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta event has been cancelled for this year.
The large event is being canceled because of a limited amount of time left to plan it, the safety and health of guests and the many variables out of their control that is caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the time being, the Balloon Fiesta is being postponed to October 2-10 in 2021.
This is the first time since 1972 that the event has been postponed.
With hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world coming every year to see the New Mexico sky filled with colorful balloons, officials said they did all they could to avoid the cancellation.
