1 woman has died after early morning 2 vehicle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One woman is dead after an early morning car wreck in Amarillo.
Sunday around 1:15 a.m. a Hyundai driven by a 41 year old female crashed into a Mazda ejecting Rhonda Stephenson, 35, from the vehicle.
Stephenson was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai and another passenger in the Mazda were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
The driver of the Mazda left the scene of the accident.
Amarillo police says alcohol and no seat belts are factors for both drivers and passengers in the crash.
The wreck is still under investigation.
