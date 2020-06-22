Traffic reopens after 2-vehicle crash on eastbound I-40 at Ross

VIDEO: 2-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-40 at Ross
By Vanessa Garcia | June 22, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 6:01 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic is reopen after a two-vehicle crash shutdown eastbound Interstate 40 at Ross Street early Monday morning.

Amarillo police were working the two-vehicle crash at I-40 and Ross, but information on injuries was not made available.

While responders were cleaning up the wreck, drivers traveling east on I-40 were told to exit onto the access road at Ross and get back onto I-40.

One of the vehicles involved had rolled over onto its side.

