TxDOT to host virtual public hearing on improving Loop 335 from SW 9th Ave to North Western Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will host a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, June 23 to discuss the State Loop 335 project.
The proposed project would convert an existing two-lane road to a four-lane freeway with ramps, one-way frontage roads, grade separations over intersecting cross streets and railroad.
The project would also provide bike and pedestrian accommodations.
The portion of Loop 335 being discussed in this public hearing will be from Southwest 9th Avenue to North Western Street.
The hearing will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and you can access it here.
The meeting number is 622 914 548, and the meeting password is 86722876.
You can call in at 510-338-9438. Use the access code 622 914 548 and the meeting password 86722876.
During the meeting, you will have an opportunity to give input and feedback on teh project.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.