Tracking Rain from the Northwest Today

Thankfully, we’re not tracking another 100 degree today, as we should see temperatures in the low to mid-90s with an east-northeast winds throughout most of the day. We’re also keeping an eye on storms this evening going into tonight from the northwest. The beauty of storms coming as a result of northwest flow aloft is it’s a rain situation that doesn’t hinge on the dryline, meaning we have better chances for a widespread event. Storms should begin to pop up in our area around the late afternoon, lasting into the early morning hours on Tuesday.