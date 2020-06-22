Texas A&M AgriLife, TCDD to host Community Conversations focusing on disability issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities will co-host Community Conversations this summer to gather input regarding disability-related issues.
“We want to determine how to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities and their caregivers, so we are opening up the lines of communication for them tell us their needs,” said Beth Stalvey, Ph.D., executive director of TCDD in Austin.
Andy Crocker, Amarillo’s AgriLife Extension statewide program specialist in gerontology and health, said, “AgriLife Extension’s mission to be responsive to local needs and our presence in every county across Texas fits perfectly with this listening session effort.”
During a series of online events, Texas residents will have to opportunity to participate in discussions to share ideas that could help improve the lives of people with disabilities.
Input gathered during the Community Conversations will be used to shape TCDD’s next state plan priorities and other educational programming needs through the regional AgriLife Extension network.
Community Conversations will be conducted online and by phone using Zoom. To participate, you will need to register in advance. Once registered, you’ll receive an email with information about how to participate, including how to test Zoom prior to the event.
You can find the list of event dates, times and discussion topics below:
- June 23 at 10:00 a.m. the discussion topic is Community and Family Long-term Supports and Service. Register for this date’s discussion here.
- June 30 at 10:00 a.m. the discussion topic is Protection, Advocacy and Civil Rights. Register for this date’s discussion here.
- July 7 at 10:00 a.m. the discussion topic is Early Intervention, Child Care and Education. Register for this date’s discussion here.
