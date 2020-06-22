FIRST ALERT: Widespread storms could roll through this evening, bringing chances of strong winds, damaging hail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 weather team is tracking a First Alert Weather day today as storms could roll through out of the northwest this afternoon going into this evening and overnight hours.
A low pressure system up to the north and a high pressure system off to the southwest is shifting the flow aloft out of the northwest, which has increased our chances of widespread rain and thunderstorm chances tonight, as well as the next couple of days.
The slight risk that has spread across the entire region not only indicates the widespread chances for showers, but severe weather as well.
As of right now, with the nature of today’s set up, the main threats are strong winds, damaging hail, along with the threat of a lot of rain falling over a short period of time, which could cause flash flooding in some places.
