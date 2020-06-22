Doppler Dave Is Ready To Track Storms This Evening

This is a First Alert Day as we expect to track heavy storms in the area this evening. By late afternoon, storms will initiate in the NW part of our area near Clayton and then track SE through the area during the evening. Storms should arrive in Amarillo between 7 and 9pm. Some of the storms will likely be severe with damaging hail and destructive winds. Some localized flooding can not be ruled out and there will be some intense, and dangerous lightning. Storms will clear the area by midnight. This could be an active week with thunderstorms possible over the next several evenings.