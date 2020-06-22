Dallam County, Hartley County communities experiencing spike in COVID-19 cases

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam County and Hartley County communities are experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases recently.
According to the Dalhart Office of Emergency Management, Dallam-Hartley County Hospital District clinics will be re-locking their front doors and returning to the precautionary procedures taken before.
Patients will have to wait in their cars until their appointment, well-child checks will be rescheduled to a later date, and virtual clinic visits will be utilized as permitted.
Nine new positive COVID-19 cases in Hartey County and eight new positive cases in Dallam County have been confirmed this afternoon.
There are 5,401 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 67
- Deaf Smith County: 233
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 23
- Hemphill County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 49
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 155
- Potter County: 2,831
- Randall County: 780
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,270 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,608
- Randall County: 545
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,011 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 980
There have been 989 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 174 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 110
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.