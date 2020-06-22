City of Turkey issues boil water notice due to leak in line

TURKEY, Texas (KFDA) - Due to a leak in a water line, the City of Turkey is issuing a boil water notice to all residents.
The Turkey Municipal Water System is required to notify residents by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Under this notice, residents should boil their water before consumption, including washing your hands or face, brushing your teeth or drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
To ensure you are properly destroying harmful bacteria, you should follow the following directions:
- Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or consumption purposes.
- The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
- Individuals may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another source rather than boiling your water.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for drinking or consumption purposes.
