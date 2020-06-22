Child killed in motor vehicle accident at Lake Mackenzie over the weekend

BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A four-year-old girl has died after a motor vehicle accident at Lake Mackenzie over the weekend.
According to the Briscoe County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in on Saturday afternoon reporting a motor vehicle accident on the beach of the lake.
The child was killed in the accident.
The incident is still under investigation.
No names or other details are available at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.
