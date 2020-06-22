Canyon ISD Superintendent named Region 16 Superintendent of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced Canyon ISD’s Superintendent was selected as the 2020 Superintendent of the Year.
Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the SOTY program has recognized superintendents for excellence and achievement since 1984.
Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education.
Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to a state selection committee.
The state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin in August and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced in September at the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators Convention in Dallas.
