Amarillo Police Department to use grant funds for more body cameras

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s part of being a police officer in 2020.
The Amarillo Police Department currently has about 70 percent of their officers using body cameras. With this new $54,000 grant, they can bring that number up to 80 percent.
Although the use of technology to record police interactions has been around for over 20 years through the use of audio recordings or car cameras, the use of body cameras have surged in recent years.
However, even with increased interaction surveillance, police brutality continues.
“It is very vital to police departments across America, and especially local, that we use body cams,” said Keith Grays, a community activist. “They can be very instrumental in helping to solve some unanswered questions, if and when used properly by the Amarillo Police Department. That, in essence, says that training and development in those areas must be priority and not just a purchase of an item.”
For Sergeant Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department, she agrees with the use of the cameras, because it can help both parties in such situations.
“It’s just making us better,” said Sergeant Burr. “It gives us an opportunity to make sure that we have the evidence that we need when we are working these cases. We are already being recorded by the public, so the more camera angles, the more you are going to learn about that situation.”
The footage is saved depending on the type of case. Some are kept for two years, and others, such as felonies, are kept in a database forever.
The usage of the grant will be voted on by the City Council tomorrow. If approved, APD will put in the order for the body cameras.
