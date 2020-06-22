Amarillo leaders to meet Tuesday to vote on $1 million grant in response to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Leaders will meet on Tuesday to vote on a $1 million grant in response to COVID-19 in Amarillo.
The grant, the CDBG-CV Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act (CARES) Funding, is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The grant will be used only in response and to help those impacted by the virus.
On April 2, the funding became available to the City of Amarillo Community Development Department.
The money can be used in support of public health activities, public services, reimbursements costs, buildings and improvements and assistance to businesses.
If approved, the $1 million grant will be split up like this: $350,000 will go to public services, $75,000 will go to emergency shelter, $300,000 will go to emergency rental, mortgage and utility assistance and $272,449 will go to small business grants.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.