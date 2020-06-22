Amarillo College to resume in-person classes this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will resume in-person classes this fall while using enhanced safety protocols.
The college will continue to offer students flexibility through remote-learning opportunities as well.
According to a news release, many of the in-person classes will be simulcast, so students can choose to attend in-person, remotely or both.
Some classes may be split to accommodate social distancing, and others may be relocated to larger spaces.
Students should consult with their advisors to determine the availability of options for a particular class as not all classes will be simulcast.
Face masks will be required of everyone on all AC campuses this fall. This includes students, faculty, staff and visitors. Masks will be provided to anyone in need.
Social distancing will be required inside and outside the classroom.
Classrooms will be sanitized between classes, and there will be hand sanitizer dispensers throughout every building.
Plexiglass dividers will also be installed in high-interaction traffic areas.
Registration for fall is ongoing. You can enroll here.
The fall semester begins August 24.
For more information about classes this fall, call Amarillo College at (806) 371-5000.
