Suspect in custody, charged with stabbing two deputies outside Walmart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is now in custody after two deputies were stabbed near Walmart at Quaker and the South Loop.
Lubbock police released this statement on Saturday night:
Miko Devon Butler, 28, was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 p.m. at Motel 6 located on 66th & I-27. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Metro Crimes Unit, Lubbock Police Department and the TAG Unit all assisted with locating and arresting the suspect.”
The suspect has been transported by EMS to an area hospital to be treated for a Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog bite.
An update on the deputies, one deputy has been released from the hospital after receiving several stitches to his arm. The other Deputy remains in the hospital.
A witness tells us the trouble began around 6:40 p.m. when a deputy confronted a man he thought was shoplifting. The suspect was stopped outside of the Garden Department walking out with a set of tools. The deputy was stabbed while chasing the suspect.
