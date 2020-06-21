It’s quite hot out there with highs in the 90s & 100s. We are watching two areas of severe weather possible today. Isolated severe storms & even a few supercells will be possible along the Dryline which is currently West of Amarillo but should be moving East soon. That being said anywhere along or East of the Dryline is fair game for potent severe storms. We have a strong capping inversion in place but should storms break it then they will be quite severe. Already have been watching some storms in the SW Panhandle try to break the cap. The other area we are watching is the East/NE Panhandle. A large complex of thunderstorms will move through our NE corner tonight, mainly concerns will be damaging winds & large hail. We currently have one Severe Watch for KS but I wouldn’t be surprised to see an additional Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Eastern zones.