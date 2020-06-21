Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
I-40 & State Loop 335 – Helium Road Update:
On Monday, June 22, Helium Road will be closed under I-40 in both directions. Motorists will still have access to the east- and westbound frontage roads, which will be reduced to one lane. This closure will be in place through July 1, 2020.
Traffic on I-40 between Soncy Road and Hope Road will be moved to the detours currently under construction on the morning of Tuesday, June 23.
Once traffic is moved to the new detour, demolition of the westbound I-40 bridge at Helium Road will begin. During the demolition process, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Soncy Road to Hope Road.
MORE LOCATIONS:
The Bell Street exit ramp from I-27 northbound will be closed Monday, June 22.
Crews will be installing cable barriers and metal beam guard fence in the following locations:
The left lane of I-27 in both directions from Western Street to Hillside Road.
The left lane of US 87 in both directions from 24th Avenue to Hastings Avenue (under the SL 434 bridge).
The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed between Coulter and Soncy roads for bridge rail repair.
Various lanes will be closed on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions in the Amarillo city limits for tree and brush removal.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 eastbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road for overlay work through July 15.
DUMAS:
Lane closures are already in place on US 287 as you head south leaving Dumas for mill and fill operations set to begin Monday, June 22. Currently, the outside lanes are closed in both directions for approximately five miles. Crews will work in five mile increments moving south for a total of 16 miles.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
