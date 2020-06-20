Texas DSHS reporting 64 new COVID-19 cases across TX panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Friday’s report shows seven new cases and 55 additional recoveries.
There are 2,822 cases in Potter County and 775 in Randall County.
2,096 people have recovered from the coronavirus, and 45 people have died in the Amarillo area.
There are 1,456 active cases and 238 tests pending.
There are 5,369 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 59
- Deaf Smith County: 233
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 49
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 155
- Potter County: 2,822
- Randall County: 775
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,204 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 97
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,560
- Randall County: 536
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,009 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 978
There have been 982 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 957
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 165 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 101
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
