Walmart, Sam’s Club launching Children’s Miracle Network campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Amarillo is launching a campaign for Children’s Miracle Network to help provide better lives for boys and girls.
The campaign runs from June 22 through July 19.
While at the cash register, shoppers can donate $1 or more.
Individuals can also donate when shopping for groceries online.
Every dollar raised will help sick or injured children in the Amarillo area with the money going towards medical bills, doctor visits, etc.
Funds are also used to support the Child Life programs at BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital.
