Tracking Thunderstorm Chances for the Area

We’re under a First Alert situation in the Texas panhandle and surrounding areas as there is a chance for severe thunderstorms across the region today. A dryline pushing from the west will meet up with what’s left of yesterday’s cold front, causing storms to begin firing in the southwest, then gaining strength as they move east. Right now our biggest threats from these storms is strong winds, and damaging hail, the risk for a tornado is very low, but not zero. Our temperatures are looking pretty nice as we should have a high temperature in Amarillo of about 82 degrees, with the north staying cooler, and warmer temperatures staying in the south.