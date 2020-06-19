Texas DSHS reporting 274 new COVID-19 recoveries, 46 new cases, 1 new death across Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 274 new COVID-19 recoveries, 46 new positive cases and one new death across the Panhandle today according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There are three new cases in Castro County, 10 new cases in Hutchinson County, five new cases in Moore County and 28 new cases Parmer County.
There is one COVID-19 death reported for Hall County today.
There are 274 new COVID-19 recoveries across Carson County, Castro County, Collingsworth County, Donley County, Hansford County, Hutchinson County, Lipscomb County, Moore County, Ochiltree County and Parmer County.
There are 5,378 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 59
- Deaf Smith County: 233
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 57
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 160
- Potter County: 2,822
- Randall County: 775
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,478 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 97
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 17
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 40
- Lipscomb County: 4
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 773
- Ochiltree County: 47
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 62
- Potter County: 1,560
- Randall County: 536
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 90 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,008 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 977
There have been 982 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 957
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 165 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 101
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
