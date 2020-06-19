Teen arrested, second suspect on the loose after Friday morning shooting in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teenager was arrested and another suspect is on the loose after police responded to a shooting early Friday morning in downtown Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department said about 1:07 a.m. this morning, officers were called out to a shots fired call in the area of Southeast 9th Avenue and South Buchanan Street.
Police learned a male, later identified as 19-year-old Malcolm Harris, got out of a red Kia Soul with a handgun and approached a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix.
Witnesses told police that a male got out of the Grand Prix with a firearm and began shooting at the other man.
The two suspects involved got back into their cars and drove off before police arrived.
The descriptions of the two suspects and vehicles were given to other officers in the city so they could be on the look out.
Patrol officers in the area of Interstate 40 and South Western Street found the Kia in a parking lot and made contact.
Harris was in the driver seat of the vehicle and was in possession of a handgun and several Xanax pills packaged for distribution.
He also had a warrant in Randall County for a burglary of a habitation charge.
Harris was arrested and booked into the Potter County jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group three-four, unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol premise and the warrant.
The male from the Pontiac has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
