The front that lowered the heat today may also help to trigger some heavy storms late today and this evening. The most favored area for storms will be from Amarillo eastward from around 4pm - 10pm tonight. Some storms may be produce hail and damaging winds and we are in a First Alert situation for the possibility of severe weather. Residents are encouraged to stay closely tuned for updates and storm information as we approach the evening hours.
Storms Are Possible, Doppler Dave Is Monitoring
KFDA Afternoon Weather Forecast 6/19