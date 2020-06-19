POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office invites you to the 11th Citizens Academy.
The sheriff’s office says it is opening up the class due to the current distrust in police nationally.
The academy is 12 weeks long and meets on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The academy will start back up in September.
You will learn about Potter County Fire Rescue, DPS, the Potter County Jail, firearms and more.
You will also be able to ride along with deputies as well.
If you are interested, you can apply online or call Sgt. Mickey Blackmon at (806) 379-2964.
