Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with estimated 200 acre grass fire near RM 1061, Old Muddy Road
Potter County Fire Rescue is working to contain a grass fire located northwest of Amarillo. (Source: KFDA)
By Madison Carson | June 19, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 7:42 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is now assisting Potter County Fire Rescue in working to contain a grass fire located northwest of Amarillo.

What officials are calling the Old Muddy Fire has burned an estimated 200 acres near Ranch to Market Road 1061 and Old Muddy Road. It is currently zero percent contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the fire started near RM 1061 and winds have pushed the fire northwest.

Crews are working in rough terrain and ask that you take alternative routes if possible.

The details of this fire are limited, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.

PCFR is working a fire on FM 1061 and old muddy road. Emergency vehicles are operating in the area in extremely rough terrain. Please take alternative routes if possible.

Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Friday, June 19, 2020

