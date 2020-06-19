Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with estimated 200 acre grass fire near RM 1061, Old Muddy Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is now assisting Potter County Fire Rescue in working to contain a grass fire located northwest of Amarillo.
What officials are calling the Old Muddy Fire has burned an estimated 200 acres near Ranch to Market Road 1061 and Old Muddy Road. It is currently zero percent contained.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the fire started near RM 1061 and winds have pushed the fire northwest.
Crews are working in rough terrain and ask that you take alternative routes if possible.
The details of this fire are limited, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.
