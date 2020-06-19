Police asking for help finding video of vandalism of vehicles in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding video of recent downtown vandalism.
On Thursday, June 18, police received several reports of vandalism of vehicles in the downtown area.
Detectives investigating the vandalism ask that any business between Southwest 4th and Southwest 11th from Taylor to Van Buren check the surveillance videos to see if there is video of the suspects.
The timeframe of the vandalism is from Midnight through 5:00 a.m. on June 18.
If you find any video that could help with the investigation, call (806) 378-9418 and ask to speak with an investigator.
