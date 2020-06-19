New Mexico State Police make arrest for 2017 cold case

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s disappearance in 2017.
On June 17, 2020, three years after the disappearance of Henry Duran, the New Mexico State Police Cold Case Unit arrested 32-year-old Sharise Herrera of Las Vegas.
The investigation began in March of 2017, when Duran was reported missing to the NMSP in Las Vegas.
In late July of 2018, the case turned cold after months of investigation with no new leads.
NMSP Investigations Bureau Agents got a break in the case in mid December of 2018, when they received information Sharise Herrera and her boyfriend Bernardino Baca, also known as Bernie, had burnt and disposed Duran’s remains near the San Geronimo Cemetery in San Miguel County.
Agents executed a search warrant in the area of the cemetery, where they found black trash bags containing ashes and human bones including a human jawbone with a tooth in it.
The remains were sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator to be identified. In February of 2019, the investigator concluded with high confidence, based on dental records, the remains were believed to be that of Duran.
Agents interviewed Herrera who told them Baca had shot Duran outside of their residence at 62 North Road in Las Vegas.
Baca and another individual identified only as Tone then burned Duran’s remains in a pit over the next few weeks. Once the burning was complete, Herrera and Baca placed the remains in black trash bags, loaded them into Baca’s truck and disposed of them near the San Geronimo cemetery.
Herrera was booked into the San Miguel Detention Center, and she is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and harboring or aiding a felon.
Baca is currently in prison on unrelated charges, however State Police anticipates filing charges on him as the investigation continues.
This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Cold Case Unit with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Team.
