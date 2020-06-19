18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in Dallam County this afternoon.
As of June 19, 59 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 27 recoveries.
Two of the COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at a hospital.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 5,323 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 48
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 59
- Deaf Smith County: 224
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 47
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 872
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 132
- Potter County: 2,822
- Randall County: 775
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,204 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 97
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,560
- Randall County: 536
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,008 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 977
There have been 982 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 24
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 957
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 161 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 97
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
