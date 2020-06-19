18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dallam County

Protecting Yourself from Coronavirus (May 2020)
By Madison Carson | June 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 3:52 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in Dallam County this afternoon.

As of June 19, 59 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 27 recoveries.

Two of the COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at a hospital.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 5,323 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 48
  • Childress County: 6
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 59
  • Deaf Smith County: 224
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 113
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 23
  • Hartley County: 14
  • Hemphill County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 47
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Moore County: 872
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 132
  • Potter County: 2,822
  • Randall County: 775
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 23
  • Wheeler County: 16

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,204 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 5
  • Castro County: 31
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Dallam County: 27
  • Deaf Smith County: 155
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 97
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hartley County: 11
  • Hansford County: 16
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 39
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 519
  • Ochiltree County: 45
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 52
  • Potter County: 1,560
  • Randall County: 536
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 26
  • Swisher County: 20
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 16
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 14
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,008 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 30
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 977

There have been 982 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 24
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 957

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 161 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 97
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 54
  • Union County: 5

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.