Community to celebrate freedom at Juneteenth Amarillo 2020 this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together for Juneteenth Amarillo 2020 this Saturday to celebrate freedom.
The Juneteenth parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20 with lineup starting at 8:30 a.m. 903 N. Hayden St.
The parade will come to an end around noon with festivities taking place at 1:30 p.m., located at the Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.
Some of the speakers include Redemptive Word Church Pastor Chad Robins, City Councilwoman Freda Powell, Daniel Clay, NAACP ACT - SO and Youth Coordinator Melodie Graves, North Heights Advisory Association Mildred Darton and more.
The celebration at the park will be packed with food, vendors and entertainment.
Sign up for the 101 Elite Men Free Throw Challenge is at 1:00 p.m. and a gospel music concert with local artists will start at 7:00 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring their lawn chairs and to celebrate freedom and unity with one another.
