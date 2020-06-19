APD warning of purse snatchers using distraction techniques around town

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning of two men using distraction techniques to steal womens’ purses and wallets around town.
APD has received several reports today of possibly two white men distracting women who have their purses or wallets in their shopping carts to steal and use their credit or debit cards right away.
Officials want to remind you to never leave your personal items unattended. They say it is never the victim’s fault for someone choosing to steal their property, but if you can carry your purse or wallet on you at all times, it makes it nearly impossible for your items to be stolen.
You should always report theft as soon as it occurs, especially if it is a debit or credit card or an item with identifying information.
The sooner you report the theft, the easier it will be to protect your identity and your money.
