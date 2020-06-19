Amarillo motorcycle group to ride for those seeking to live a sober life

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo motorcycle group will ride a 120-mile route in support of those seeking to live a sober life.
This marks the first annual ride that Survivors NWTX Tribe is hosting for Another Chance House, a nonprofit organization that houses men who are living a clean and sober life.
The event, set for Saturday, starts at 11:00 a.m. at Fifth Season Inn West, 6801 I-40 frontage road with registration open at 9:00 a.m.
Registration is $20 per bike and $10 per additional rider.
The estimated drive-by time at Another Chance House is between 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Riders will travel to the “overlook picnic area” on Highway 207, go through Claude and then back to downtown Amarillo where residents at Another Chance House will cheer riders on.
The ride will end at Thompson Park, area #26, with a barbecue.
Extra meals are available for $10 and shirts are $20.
All proceeds from the event will help the men at Another Chance House as they work hard to become self-sufficient.
