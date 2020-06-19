Amarillo Fire Department crews responding to re-ignition of fire at Bailey’s Shed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department crews are responding to a re-ignition of a fire at Bailey’s Shed.
Around 2:00 p.m., crews were called to the business to assist with the structure fire.
The fire originally broke out around 9:16 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews arrived to find light smoke showing from the attic area, and crews had to pull down some of the ceiling to get to the fire.
The fire was called under control around 10:38 p.m.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental, and no injuries were reported.
Employees say the HVAC unit had recently been worked on, and smoke had been noticed shortly after repairs were made.
The amount of damage from the fire has not been determined at this time.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.