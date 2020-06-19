Amarillo community comes together to walk for diversity, inclusion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The attendees called it ‘a walk of respect, love, and unity.’
For them, the 2.3 miles walk stands as a symbol for working toward equity for everyone.
In the last couple of weeks, the Black Lives Matter movement has taken the nation by storm in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and number of other African Americans.
Today, in celebration of Juneteenth, exactly 155 years after the last U.S. slaves were freed, the Amarillo community came together to stand in solidarity and call for respect for everyone.
“I had buttons made in honor of Black Lives Matter, in honor of this unity march that was put together by the citizens of Amarillo, Texas, because we want to unite our city.” said Census Recruiter Clara Brown Trimble.
The walk comes at a time when racial division continues to boil in the country and served as a way to bring city leaders, police, and civilians together to figure out how to create a more inclusive and diverse representation in the city.
“Walk together in unity and show that we can do this thing together. This is how it’s going to work. If we do it together, no one is going to be the same, and we don’t want to be robots, but we also all want to have a seat at the table in our city.” said Julian Reese, organizer, head coach for Amarillo Venom.
Today, old friends met up, and new friends were made as Amarillo stood united for peace and change.
The call for unity will continue tomorrow during a parade at the Black Cultural Center at 10:00 a.m.
