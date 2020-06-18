Woman wanted on parole violation for harassing a public servant in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a woman wanted on a parole violation for harassing a public servant.
The fugitive of the week, 27-year-old Tammie Kathleen Lundegreen, is wanted by the Texas Parole Board for a parole violation on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Lundegreen is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.
If you know where this woman is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
