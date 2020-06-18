Save lives at 13th annual Boots & Badges Kick-Off Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 13th annual Boots & Badges Kick-Off Event to help save lives is next week.
The blood drive is set for Friday, June 26, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
Emergency vehicles will be on display from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and a hamburger cookout is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Every donor can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, t-shirts for Boots & Badges, Gone Savin’ Lives and Dairy Max, a free pass to Wonderland Amusement Park, a free movie pass to Cinergy, a Clint & Sons beef stick, a gallon of Plains dairy milk and a pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Because of a highly anticipated number of donors and in order to practice social distancing, only donors will be allowed at the event.
