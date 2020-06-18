Officials release names of 2 charged in Shamrock shooting

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County officials have released the names of the two individuals who are being charged in Tuesday’s shooting in Shamrock.
On June 16, at around 8:00 p.m., officials were notified that a woman had been shot in the upper leg.
The victim was taken to Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo and then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock. At last check, she is in stable condition.
Michelle Lynn Harshman is charged with the felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the felony of tampering and fabricating physical evidence with intent and criminal negligence in abandoning and endangering a child. Her three bonds total $95,000.
Adrian Richard Harshman is charged with the felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal negligence in abandoning and endangering a child. His two bonds total $55,000.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.