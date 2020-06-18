Northwest’s emergency room on Georgia took part in a very special delivery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An expecting mother was in labor, and her baby was coming fast. She was on her way to the hospital, but just knew she could’t make it. She went to the nearest ER facility, which for her, was on I-27 and Georgia Street.
“I think I probably verbally stated, we’re going to have a baby, and so that’s what happened,” said Dr. David Pearson, the delivering doctor.
That specific ER location has only been around for about a year, and today emphasized the importance of having ER facilities spread across the city.
“In that area of town, I-27 and Georgia Street, we knew that was going to be a busy place with the interstate right there. Having an ER in that area is very important. Actually, if we wouldn’t have had that ER in that area this morning, she may have delivered en route here, to our main ER here at the hospital,” said Trisha Diaz, manager of women and infant health at Northwest Texas Hospital.
Even though this was the first baby ever delivered in an off-site ER location in Amarillo, doctors had the proper equipment and training necessary to deliver safely.
“It’s nice to know that there is a fully equipped emergency room in different parts of the town that can handle it,” said Dr. Pearson.
“We actually had the staff from the ER’s attend classes that would prepare them for an event such as this,” said Diaz.
Expecting mothers having a delivery plan is the best option, but emergencies do happen.
“Although they offer all emergency room services, the best place to have your baby, of course, is here in labor and delivery at Northwest,” said Diaz.
The mother and baby girl, were transferred to the hospital after delivery and both are healthy.
