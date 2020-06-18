Leaders, community coming together for unity march Friday morning in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together for the “World walk of respect, love and diversity” march on Friday morning in downtown Amarillo.
At 10:00 a.m., participants will meet at the Potter County Courthouse and walk 2.23 miles in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot in Georgia.
Amarillo leaders and residents will walk together downtown in a unity march, leading back to the courthouse.
Afterwards, leaders will speak for no more than 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in remembrance of George Floyd’s death.
Some of the speakers include Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld, Mayor Ginger Nelson, City Manager Jared Miller and Councilwoman Freda Powell.
They will talk about what is going on in the nation and in Amarillo.
