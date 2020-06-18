Law enforcement agencies arrest man in Mexico for 2018 murder of an Amarillo woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested a man in Mexico for the 2018 murder of an Amarillo woman.
On June 18, the Northern Texas Fugitive Task Force Amarillo Division, Western District of Texas El Paso Division/Mexico Investigative Liaison Team and APD’s Homicide Unit found and arrested Huerta.
Just two days before on June 16, the Northern Texas Fugitive Task were advised Huerta had been encountered in the City of Chihuahua, State of Chihuahua, Mexico.
During the encounter, investigators discovered he was a U.S. citizen who did not have legal documents allowing him to be in, travel through or remain in the Republic of Mexico.
Officials found Huerta had an outstanding warrant for murder in Potter County.
On June 17, he was deported through Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to El Paso because of his illegal status.
Huerta was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the murder warrant and is currently awaiting court.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.