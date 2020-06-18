Governor Abbott addresses Texas economy amid reopening of state in a NewsChannel 10 exclusive interview

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an exclusive interview today, where he addressed the Texas economy as the state reopens and cases continue to increase.
Governor Abbott says he’s not going to change his guidance when it comes to easing restrictions, but encourages everyone to continue practicing safe standards.
“We showed in April and May, that we can open up while also preventing the spread of the coronavirus. We just need to maintain the safe practices. If we do that, I think Texas can continue to get back to business,” said Governor Abbott.
The governor anticipates more legislation out of Washington to aid those coping with the virus’ economic impact.
He says the best thing we can do to respond to the decline in sales tax revenue is get people back to work.
Even though sales tax collections are down, Governor Abbott says there will be no increase in taxes.
“The goal is no cut of services, but I can tell you, with certainty, is no increase in taxes. I know our fellow Texans have been having to tighten their belt because of the pandemic, and maybe the government also has to tighten its belt,” said Governor Abbott.
The governor also reemphasized the TABC’s warning to restaurants and bars saying he expects more will comply with social distancing rules now that their liquor licenses are at stake.
