Good News: Pete’s Greenhouse brings gardening to senior citizens sheltering in place

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Summertime and the joy of flowers just go hand in hand unless you are shut in and don’t have access to flowers.
Well that situation was recently taken care of with a special event involving Pete’s Greenhouse and the Craig Retirement Center.
Kim Gonzalez, the assistant director of resident services at the Craig explains how the event came to be.
“We had a resident ask about getting flowers, and I thought about a way to make flowers available to all of our residents,” said Gonzalez. “I contacted Pete’s Greenhouses and they were excited to get involved.
Jordi Velasquez, co-owner of Pete’s Greenhouse, said they loved the opportunity to bring flowers and brighten the day of the residents.
Many of the residents, of course, have been sheltering in place this year and missing out on flowers.
One of the Craig residents, Connie Fandrich, told me she just loves flowers.
Pam Vaughn explained that they have two gardens at their cottage. She picks out the flowers and plants while her husband, Stan, does most of the actual work.
The event was an immediate success and just a valuable time for all.
Velasquez described how the residents were very eager to get to the flowers. As they were setting up, a crowd suddenly materialized well before the scheduled opening.
The residents described how wonderful it was to have the flowers brought to them, and the folks at the Craig were warmed by he amount of joy the day brought.
Even in a small way, it was very apparent that something as simple as flowers filled a gap in people’s lives that day.
Stan Vaughn told me how he and Pam had been sheltering in place, and this event made them very happy for the convenience.
Velasquez added that COVID-19 has been tough on people, and she has noticed that just seeing plants and living things has helped folks.
Pam Vaughn described how great it feels now to be walking the grounds at the Craig and see so much color.
The flowers obviously brought some joy and color, and I have seen some colorful smiles.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.