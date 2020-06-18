Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Front Due In Tomorrow

A weak front has trickled in today with a lighter north breeze and temperatures down just a few degrees. We may track an isolated storm or two in the east along the front late today. The front gets a stronger push tomorrow which will bring temps down into the 70s. Storms will be on the increase late tomorrow and, if the front remains here in the area, a few strong storms will be possible. We are in a First Alert mode for tomorrow at this time, but if the front moves too far south the threat for severe weather will be lower.