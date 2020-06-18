“Cold” Front Arrives Today, Shaking up our Pattern

Unfortunately, the central and northern portions of the area missed out on yesterday’s rain, as it mainly went south. Today is looking dry for the majority of the area, as mainly the northeast will be the only place that sees any moisture. A very weak cold front will arrive this afternoon, but we won’t really feel those effects until tomorrow. Winds will shift out of the north at about 10-15 miles an hour in some places, but calmer to the south. That cold front will dictate our temperatures and rain chances for Friday, however. Look for today’s highs to be close to, or right at 90 degrees.