City of Canyon names new Canyon Fire Chief

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon has named the new Canyon Fire Chief.
The Canyon City Commission named Dennis Gwyn the next City of Canyon Fire Chief on Monday, June 15.
“CFD was where I began my Fire Service journey,” said Gwyn. “It’s very humbling knowing that I began there as someone who knew very little to nothing about the fire service and that my experience and training there, along with other employment has afforded me the opportunity to be asked to lead the department in this position.”
Gwyn is a Randall County resident with more than 30 years of volunteer experience in the Canyon Fire Department.
He has served as the Deputy Fire Chief and District Fire Chief for Randall County over the past eight years.
He previously served as the Deputy Fire Marshall in Amarillo for 17 years.
“I am pleased to have Dennis Gwyn stepping into this leadership role with our department,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “The Canyon Fire Department is comprised of an outstanding group of fulltime and volunteer firefighters and I believe Dennis will be able to provide the leadership to this group that will enable them to continue their long history of outstanding service to our community.”
Gwyn begins his duties on June 29.
