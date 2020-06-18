City of Amarillo COVID-19 Status Level Chart now available in 11 languages

By Vanessa Garcia | June 18, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:30 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo COVID-19 Status Level Chart is now available in 11 languages.

The chart is published in the following languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tigrinya, Swahili, Lao, Karen, Chin, Burmese, Arabic and Amharic.

“Amarillo has a proud tradition of diversity,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Amarillo is home to many cultures and people. This is one of our strengths as a city and community. It is one of our priorities as a city that important information be available to all our residents in a convenient and understandable format.”

The chart, now at a Level Orange, provides four levels of COVID-19 public recommendations for the community.

For Level Orange, residents are recommended to use extreme caution because virus cases are plateauing in the area.

The charts can be found here.

