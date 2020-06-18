City of Amarillo awarded nearly $10 million to improve transit during coronavirus pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today a federal grant of nearly $10 million to help the City of Amarillo continue to provide transit during the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding, which is part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration.
“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Amarillo.”
According to a news release, the grant will support operating, administrative, and preventative maintenance costs in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Expenses will include continued operations, administrative leave, upgrading equipment and replacing para-transit vehicles that have exceeded their useful life.
