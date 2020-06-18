Bell gives their Amarillo horse statue a makeover

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell has been updating its mission and image, and now the horse statue that stands outside the company’s Amarillo plant has its own makeover.
Straight Up originally took on the color of a bright blue Texas sky with cloud wisps and a prominent Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey taking up most of its mid-section.
In 2009, after Bell started work on the U.S. Marine Corps H-1 upgrade program, Straight Up was refreshed to include both an AH-1Z and UH-1Y on the side opposite the V-22.
The statue is part of Center City of Amarillo’s partnership with the American Quarter Horse Association meant to promote public art and beautify the city.
Now, in its third version, Bell partnered with its own aircraft paint shop to customize the horse. The new look visualizes Bell’s transformation as a company.
The horse now sports a sleek black and gray coat with elements of carbon fiber composite and materials used in current aircraft assembly.
“The new design represents the direction Bell is headed as a technology company with aggressive designs like the Bell Nexus, Bell V-280 Valor, Bell 525 Relentless and now the Bell 360 Invictus,” said Bell Paint Shop Manager, Michael Green. “It’s not often that the local community gets to see what our aircraft assembly operations entail, so to highlight the talent of this team that paints aircraft every day for our customers around the globe makes me extremely proud.”
