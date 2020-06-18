Amarillo police working SWAT incident near SW 9th and South Avondale

Amarillo police working SWAT incident near SW 9th and South Avondale
The Amarillo Police Department is working a SWAT incident this morning. (Source: Gray News)
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 11:12 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is working a SWAT incident this morning.

The APD SWAT team is at a home near Southwest 9th Avenue and South Avondale Street.

According to police, officers were called to the home on a possible burglary around 9:23 a.m.

Police located a man in the backyard of the home who did not comply with commands, and they believe he is now in the home.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.