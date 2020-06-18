Amarillo DACA activist celebrates today’s Supreme Court decision

“The Trump administration did not follow the proper steps and protocols in order to end the program. What President Trump did, was he rolled out the end of the program through executive order by saying he is going to go and end it. Essentially, the court today ruled, they didn’t follow the steps, the Supreme Court did not rule that is was a legal or illegal program, they just said that they didn’t follow the steps to end it.” said, Lawyer Nicholas Nevarez.