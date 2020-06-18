Amarillo DACA activist celebrates today’s Supreme Court decision

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a five to four decision, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration’s attempt to end the immigration program known as DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program does not grant a path to citizenship but rather allows for those qualified to work, attend college, and get a driver’s license in the United States.
In 2017, the Trump administration announced they were ending the program due to concerns about its legality.
Julio Salazar, an Amarillo local and beneficiary of DACA, arrived to the U.S as a baby and did not find out about his legal status until he tried getting a driver’s license at the age of 16.
After that, everything seemed to complicate itself like going to college, paying for college and getting a job. Everything he had planned was becoming impossible until DACA came around.
When the decision in 2017 was announced, he felt the need to finally share his story.
“That was a moment where I kinda realized my life could be stripped away from me.” said Salazar. “I realized if I stayed silent, it was going to cost me everything, so I had to step up and let people know that we are here, we are American at heart and we are tax paying Americans. We want to stay.”
After sharing his story, Salazar joined advocacy groups and began talking to U.S. senators to help create a permanent solution for the program. Today, the years-long legal battle culminated in favor of DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers.
Although a win for this community, the decision today is a reflection of paperwork error made by the Trump administration.
“The Trump administration did not follow the proper steps and protocols in order to end the program. What President Trump did, was he rolled out the end of the program through executive order by saying he is going to go and end it. Essentially, the court today ruled, they didn’t follow the steps, the Supreme Court did not rule that is was a legal or illegal program, they just said that they didn’t follow the steps to end it.” said, Lawyer Nicholas Nevarez.
Trump went to Twitter to respond to the decision.
He also added:
With so many issues, including this one on the table during election year, Salazar shares his food for thought.
“Just tell people, ‘hey this is something that is affecting me, people like me, we are not criminals, we are not rapist, we are your neighbors, the kid you went to high school with'.”
Now the next step would be for a more permanent solution for their legal status to make it to the Senate.
